YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Another week of high school football brought a lot more action with Pennsylvania teams beginning their seasons, making the Top 5 list even more interesting headed after the second week of football here in the Valley.

Play No. 5: Valley Christian taking on LaBrae, Ja’Sean Lindsey takes the snap, he heads left but that can change in a split second, he jukes a couple times to find open field, before another move. Then, while being dragged by tackler, he spins out of another.

Lindsey would eventually get tripped up, unfortunately this one was called back for a penalty, but that doesn’t matte for top plays — he gets the highlight reel play coming in at No. 5.

Play No. 4: Beaver Local leads Salem 21-0 at halftime and came out looking for the kill, after recovering the onside kick they go into the bag of tricks: Austin Cline screen to wide receiver Taylor Johnston and he slings it down field to a wide open Brock Severs for the score.

Beavers get back in the win column with a 40-21 win over the Quakers.

Play No. 3: Liberty quaterback Tyson Lawrence-Watson back to pass and he fits this ball into a crazy tight window and it finds Dwayne Moody for the 74-yard touchdown.

Moody displays his lightning quick speed as he just needed one move to break free for the touchdown after the dime from Lawrence-Watson in the loss to rival Girard.

Play No. 2: Plenty of highlights in our instant classic Game of the Week on Friday, but we start at the end: 37 seconds, down 1, 63 yards to go for the Sharpsville offense.

Caullin Summers: Pump fake and he’s got a man downfield, it’s Aiden Puskar, who hauls in the dime, but still has some work to do.

He tip toed down the sidelines, evaded a shoe-string tackle then cut back to avoid the last defender for the 63-yard game winner in a back-and-forth final quarter.

Play No. 1: We stay with Sharpsville-Wilmington, one of Summers’ seven touchdowns here on a screen to Dalton Byerly, who juggles the ball before corralling it on the run and weaving every which way as five Wilmington defenders converge, but Byerly still breaks free for the touchdown!

Sharpsville holds off a few Wilmington runs to win the memorable opening week game 49-42 and earns the Top Play of the Week.