YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – There were plenty of highlight reel plays from the first week of high school football in the Valley, but a few plays stuck out after a couple of nights of statement wins and comebacks.

Play Number 5: We start out with play number five at Friday’s Game of the Week. South Range QB Tristan Toy swings one out to Brady Crumbacher, who immediately plants and spins out of a tackle and races to the end zone.

The Raiders continue their win streak with a 41-14 week one statement win at Springfield.

Play Number 4: Let’s head back to Thursday’s Game of the Week. Ursuline’s Jack Ericson steps up in the pocket, hits the Steubenville defense with a little Air Jordan pass across the middle to Tairan Davis and goes back the other way, having plenty of green in front with just one man left to outrun.

An 84-yard touchdown when it’s all said and done and the Irish get a big win over the Big Red 36-28 to begin the year.

Play Number 3: Out to Columbiana, where Lowellville is taking a shot deep, three players there and a Clipper comes down with it! That’s Liam Surgenavic with the interception, with a little help on the assist on the tip from teammate Parker Bush, then Surgenavic hauls it in one-handed while battling with the receiver.

Play Number 2: Mineral Ridge’s Ian Erb in at quarterback for the Rams, still showing off the mean stiff arm, then rolls out to his right and throws off his back foot deep down the field to Ehtan Pemberton.

He hauls it in and comes down at the 1-yard line, Erb punches it in a play later and the Rams come back to win 29-22.

Play Number 1: Speaking of comebacks, Lowellville down 21-20 in overtime after scoring and now going for the two-point conversion and the win.

Michael Ballone rolls out to his right then changes course completely. He’s off to the races across the field, he dodges the outstretched arm of Columbiana, then cornered on the sideline. He has to heave it up to the end zone across the field and Matthew Lucido is there to haul it in!

Through a sea of red, it’s Ballone to Lucido for the two-point conversion. The Rockets complete a 14-point comeback and stun the Clippers 22-21 for our top play of week one.