YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – We are in week ten of the high school football season, but the fun isn’t over yet. In our Top 5 Plays of the Week, defense and crazy runs highlight.

Play No. 5: Canfield played at Boardman. On Boardman’s first offensive play, a pass goes through the hands of a receiver and is picked off by Canfield’s Paul Bindas. Canfield wins 45-7.

Play No. 4: West Branch vs. Salem. West Branch defender, Joey Jackson, intercepts the quarterback for a 30-yard pick-6. West Branch wins big, 49-0.

Play No. 3: Struthers at Poland. Struthers quarterback Jason Dukes rushes and bounces off defenders for a 27-yard touchdown. But Poland wins in an overtime thriller, 28-27.

Play No. 2: Austintown Fitch vs. Warren Harding. In the final minutes of the game, Fitchs’ Dan Evan III blocks Warren Hardings’ 32-yard field goal attempt. That seals it, Fitch wins 14-13.

Play No. 1: Springfield at Lowellville. In the fourth quarter, Lowellvilles’ Michael Ballone throws to Tino Rivera-Ocasio, who races down the sideline, throws off defenders, for a crazy play. Rivera-Ocasio helps Lowellville win the game and earns our top play of the week.