YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – We are in week nine of the high school football season and the high-flying action keeps going. In our Top 5 Plays of the Week, long quarterback runs and electric special teams top the list.

Play No. 5: Sharpsville came to play Grove City. In the pouring rain, Grove City quarterback Hunter Hohman escapes the pocket and rushes for a 30-yard touchdown. Grove City wins it 50-14.

Play No. 4: Canfield plays Howland. Canfield quarterback Paul Bindas throws to Danny Inglis, who runs in a 60-yard touchdown. Canfield rolls, 34-7.

Play No. 3: Warren JFK hosts Cleveland Central Catholic. Warren JFK is on defense and a pass is deflected by Ian Odile but Kenny Cetrone gets his hands on it for a highlight reel interception. Cleveland Central Catholic wins it 28-13.

Play No. 2: Sharon goes against Farrell. Farrell quarterback Simeir Wade beats defenders and runs for a long touchdown. Farrell stays unbeaten and wins 20-0.

Play No. 1: Lisbon plays at Southern. Southern’s Markell Smith receives a punt, rolls over a Lisbon defender and scores. Southern wins 42-14 and earns our top play of the week.