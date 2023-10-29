YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – We are into Week 11 and the first round of the playoffs for the high school football season. In our Top 5 Plays of the Week, quarterback runs and special teams top the list.

Play No. 5: Brookfield played United. In the fourth quarter, United’s Luke Courtney rushes and tiptoes down the sideline for a 49-yard touchdown. United wins it 24-14.

Play No. 4: Edgewood came to play Niles. Niles’ Antuan Gardner put on a show Friday night. Gardner rushes, dances away from defenders and scores for a 50-yard touchdown. The Red Dragons’ back ran for a school record 471 yards. Gardner broke the 34-year school record of 345 yards previously held by Ron Ritz. Niles wins 65-28.

Play No. 3: Monroeville played Springfield. In the third quarter, Springfield’s Dante Gentile rushes through the middle for a 60-yard touchdown. Springfield wins 35-21.

Play No. 2: Steubenville CC vs. Lowellville. Lowellville quarterback, Michael Ballone rushes and goes for an 89-yard touchdown. Ballone goes for five touchdowns and Lowellville wins 34-0.

Play No. 1: Lisbon at Western Reserve for our Game of the Week. Western Reserve’s Nate Hemberger blocks a punt and recovers the ball for a touchdown. Western Reserve wins 54-20 and earns our top play of the week.