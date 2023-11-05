YOUNGSTOWN: Ohio (WKBN) – The playoffs are in full swing as we are into Week 12 and round two of the high school football playoffs. In our Top 5 Plays of the Week, clutch special teams and quick runs top the list.

Play No. 5: Austintown Fitch played Walsh Jesuit. Warriors up big in the second half but Fitch is not quitting. The pitch goes out to Fitch’s Deandre Richardson and he runs for a 73-yard touchdown. Fitch would not come back and loses 58-21.

Play No. 4: Struthers at Poland in our game of the week. Struthers’ Jason Dukes breaks into the open field and rushes for a 63-yard touchdown run. Struthers wins 14-9.

Play No. 3: Mineral ridge vs. Rootstown. Mineral Ridges’ Owen Shingledecker throws to Ethan Pemberton for an outstanding 23-yard touchdown catch. Mineral Ridge wins, 17-9.

Play No. 2: Hickory played General McLane. In the first quarter, Hickory’s Zander Telesz throws to Tylon Cousin Jr., and he flips into the end-zone for a 63-yard touchdown. Hickory wins 44-12.

Play No. 1: : Streetsboro played West Branch. In the fourth quarter, West Branch’s Joey Jackson returns Streetsboro’s kickoff for a wild touchdown. West Branch completes the fourth quarter comeback, wins 31-28, and earns our Top Play of the Week.