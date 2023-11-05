YOUNGSTOWN: Ohio (WKBN) – The playoffs are in full swing as we are into Week 12 and round two of the high school football playoffs. In our Top 5 Plays of the Week, clutch special teams and quick runs top the list.

Play No. 5Austintown Fitch played Walsh Jesuit. Warriors up big in the second half but Fitch is not quitting. The pitch goes out to Fitch’s Deandre Richardson and he runs for a 73-yard touchdown. Fitch would not come back and loses 58-21.

Play No. 4: Struthers at Poland in our game of the week. Struthers’ Jason Dukes breaks into the open field and rushes for a 63-yard touchdown run. Struthers wins 14-9.

Play No. 3: Mineral ridge vs. Rootstown. Mineral Ridges’ Owen Shingledecker throws to Ethan Pemberton for an outstanding 23-yard touchdown catch. Mineral Ridge wins, 17-9.

Play No. 2: Hickory played General McLane. In the first quarter, Hickory’s Zander Telesz throws to Tylon Cousin Jr., and he flips into the end-zone for a 63-yard touchdown. Hickory wins 44-12.

Play No. 1: : Streetsboro played West Branch. In the fourth quarter, West Branch’s Joey Jackson returns Streetsboro’s kickoff for a wild touchdown. West Branch completes the fourth quarter comeback, wins 31-28, and earns our Top Play of the Week.