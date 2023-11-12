YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – We are almost at the end of the high school football season as we wrapped up Week 13 and round three of the playoffs. In our Top 5 Plays of the Week, bruising runs and booming throws top the list.

Play No. 5: Struthers vs. Lake Catholic. At the end of the game with 15 seconds left, Struthers is down four points, Struthers’ Jason Dukes throws to Devin Braham for a touchdown. Struthers wins a thriller, 28-25

Play No. 4: Clearview vs. South Range. In the third quarter, Clearview quarterback Cy Christensen throws an interception to South Range’s Brady Crumbacher. Crumbacher has an insane sideline catch for South Range’s defense.

Play No. 3: Lakeview faced Mercer in our Game of the Week. Lakeview’s Mitchell Tingley rushes, looks like he will be tackled for no gain, but powers for a 48-yard touchdown. Lakeview rolls, 35-6.

Play No. 2: Back to Clearview vs. South Range. In the third quarter, South Range quarterback Tristian Toy, rushed all over the field for a 61-yard touchdown. South Range rolls 48-21.

Play No. 1: Villa Angela-St. Joseph played Ursuline. Ursuline’s Jack Ericson threw a 99-yard touchdown to Devonte Taylor. Ursuline wins 27-20 and earn our Top Play of the Week.