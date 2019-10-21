Top-10 Tigers; Springfield moves up in latest football state poll

DIVISION I
1, Mentor
2, Lakewood St. Edward
3, Fairfield
4, Powell Olentangy Liberty
5, Cincinnati Elder
6, Springfield
7, Euclid
8, Pickerington Central
9, Cincinnati Colerain
10, Cincinnati St. Xavier
Others receiving 12 or more points: Toledo Whitmer 25. Canton McKinley 24. Groveport-Madison 22. Springboro 19.
DIVISION II
1, Massillon Washington
2, Akron Hoban
3, Toledo Central Catholic
4, Cincinnati La Salle
5, Cincinnati Turpin
6, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne
7, Avon
8, Mayfield
9, Columbus St. Francis DeSales
10, Harrison
Others receiving 12 or more points: Troy 23. Massillon Perry 22. Cincinnati Winton Woods 17. Avon Lake 13.
DIVISION III
1, New Philadelphia
2, Plain City Jonathan Alder
3, Columbus Bishop Hartley
4, Trotwood-Madison
5, Aurora
6, Granville
7, Streetsboro
8, Dayton Chaminade Julienne
9, Chagrin Falls Kenston
10, Norwalk
Others receiving 12 or more points: Jackson 34. Wapakoneta 32. Franklin 24. Mansfield 15. Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary 15.
DIVISION IV
1, Cincinnati Wyoming
2, Perry
3, Clarksville Clinton-Massie
4, Newark Licking Valley
5, Gallipolis Gallia Academy
6, Cincinnati Indian Hill
7, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley
8, Waynesville
9, Ottawa-Glandorf
10, Wintersville Indian Creek
Others receiving 12 or more points: St. Bernard Roger Bacon 29. Wauseon 28. Germantown Valley View 15. Poland Seminary 15. Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy 13. Galion 13.
DIVISION V
1, Kirtland
2, Orrville
3, West Lafayette Ridgewood
4, Pemberville Eastwood
5, Oak Harbor
6, Ironton
7, West Liberty-Salem
8, Springfield Shawnee
9, West Jefferson
10, Garrettsville Garfield
Others receiving 12 or more points: Cincinnati Taft 32. Northwood 14. Rootstown 14. Findlay Liberty-Benton 13. Amanda-Clearcreek 12.
DIVISION VI
1, Anna
2, Springfield
3, Glouster Trimble
4, Coldwater
5, Minster
6, Beverly Fort Frye
7, Liberty Center
8, Mogadore
9, Mechanicsburg
10, Howard East Knox
(tie) Archbold
Others receiving 12 or more points: Lima Central Catholic 39. Chillicothe Southeastern 21. Bainbridge Paint Valley 17. Frankfort Adena 12. Arcanum 12.
DIVISION VII
1, McComb
2, Maria Stein Marion Local
3, Ft. Loramie
4, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep
5, Lucas
6, Hamilton New Miami
7, Cleveland Cuyahoga Heights
8, Norwalk St. Paul
9, Leipsic
10, Hamler Patrick Henry
Others receiving 12 or more points: New Bremen 42. Louisville St. Thomas Aquinas 30.