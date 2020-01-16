Top 10: First installment of WKBN Girls’ Basketball Power Rankings released

Every week, WKBN Sports Team 27 will rank the top ten high school girls’ basketball teams in the Valley.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The first installment of the WKBN Girls’ Basketball Power Rankings have been released.

Watch the video to see why we think these teams are the best in the Valley through the first month of the season.

1. Warren Harding (12-2)



2. Kennedy Catholic (10-2)



3. McDonald (12-1)



4. Maplewood (13-0)



5. West Middlesex (9-4)



6. West Branch (11-2)



7. Champion (13-2)



8. Canfield (10-4)



9. Poland (11-2)



10. Western Reserve (11-2)



Every week, WKBN Sports Team 27 will rank the top ten high school girls’ basketball teams in the Valley. This includes every team from Trumbull, Mahoning, Columbiana and Mercer counties.

These are the teams we believe have the best chance to make a deep run in the tournament and could contend for a conference championship this season.