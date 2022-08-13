LAS VEGAS, Nevada (WKBN) – Youngstown native Vic Toney lost in a Top Rank Boxing undercard matchup against Troy Isley by unanimous decision at Resorts World in Las Vegas Saturday night.

The fight went the distance, going all six rounds and Toney got rave remarks from the broadcast team during the match.

The judges gave scores of 60-54, 59-55 and 59-55 in favor of Isley.

Isley previously won bronze at the World Championships and Pan American Games and represented the United States in the 2021 Olympics.

It was Toney’s third professional fight since returning to the ring in 2020.

The loss drops Toney to 6-2 while Islay moves to 7-0.