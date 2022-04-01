CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Guardians have announced that two-time Academy Award winner Tom Hanks will throw out the ceremonial first pitch at the home opener on Friday, April 15 against the San Francisco Giants.

The first pitch is slated for 7:10 p.m.

Hanks began his acting career with the Great Lakes Theater Festival in Cleveland. He also voiced the team name announcement video last July.

“I’ve had Guardians fever since 1977 when I caught my first game in section 19 of Cleveland’s Lakefront Municipal Stadium,” said Hanks.

“I’m honored to return to Cleveland and Progressive Field for the first home game of the Cleveland Guardians era.”