CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) - Last night in a meeting in Canfield, 75 people -- most of whom were white -- talked about racial equality and diversity. Today, First News anchor Stan Boney talked with two Black men about Canfield's efforts to be more welcoming to everyone.

Terrill Vidale is the 34-year-old owner of 2Deep Entertainment. He's owned a building in downtown Canfield for the past year and a half.