‘Together and family’: Valley Christian more experienced and mature in 2020

The Eagles return eight starters on both sides of the ball, as their nine seniors hope to turn the page on last year's 2-8 season

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Valley Christian football team did not have the season they were looking for last year, finishing just 2-8. But with more experience and maturity, the Eagles are poised for a big turnaround in 2020.

“They’re a little more mature than they were last year so they understand more and then we don’t have to teach them as much as we did last year. so we’re kind of hitting the ground running.”

“Together and Family” – that’s the motto for Valley Christian this season. Coach Ware returns eight starters on both sides of the ball, with nine seniors taking the leadership role.

Junior Joey Battista takes over at quarterback after transferring from Cardinal Mooney. He’ll have plenty of weapons around him, including Raquan Bell and Tyrone Lindsey on the outside. Lindsey played QB himself last season.

“It’s a great advantage because you have a former quarterback out there and a quarterback in the backfield,” said Lindsey. “Last year me being at quarterback, I learned how to read defenses and know where holes are going to be at and certain zones. So we should click good, he knows where to put the ball where it needs to be.”

“I think we’re way better than last year – size-wise, mentally, physically,” said Eric Davis, senior lineman. “But we just have to move the ball this year.”

The Eagles are independent this season, and will join the EOAC starting next season. All other Valley Christian sports begin EOAC play with the 2020-21 school year.



“Coming in last in the conference last year just gives us more and more fire to this season and what we gotta do and get done this year,” said Lindsey.

“We’ve always had a chip on our shoulder because we’re a small school, everybody is looking down on us,” said Davis. “So we’re trying to work hard.”

With no football field of their own, Valley Christian has used Poland’s field for years. But starting this season, their home games will now be played at Campbell Memorial High School.

“It’s close to our home, this is us, this is where we are at,” said Ware. “So it’s great to be close to home and it will be great to see people from the Youngstown community come out and watch us play.”

The Eagles’ first home game is ironically scheduled against the Campbell Red Devils, Saturday, August 29th, at 7 p.m. Valley Christian will be the home team that evening.