To the bank! Suggs hits the winner, Zags top UCLA

BELOIT, Ohio (WKBN) - The West Branch Warriors baseball team exploded in the third inning with 14 runs to blast the Poland Bulldogs 17-0 in a mercy-run shorten victory Saturday afternoon. The victory improves the Warriors to 3-1 on the season while the Bulldogs drop to 2-2.

The game started as a pitching duel between the Bulldogs Dino Angelilli and the Warriors David Cunningham, but it would all change in the bottom of the third inning. The frame had an auspicious beginning when Angelilli hit the Warriors number nine batter Carter Holodnak. Two batters later, Tanner Egli walked in the game's opening run, followed by a bases-loaded, three-RBI double by Cunningham.

“We played Alliance Tuesday and Wednesday and we faced Bruni (Ohio State recruit) who throws 93 to 95 and then to go to almost a 15 to 20 mile an hour difference in fastball. It took a couple of innings to adjust. The kid from Poland had great control of his off-speed pitch and he was getting his curveball over for strike one every single time,” Warriors coach Rick Mulinix said.

“We got the lead-off guy on in the third inning and that just kind of snowballed from there. If you told me yesterday that this was going to be the case (score), I would have said no way, because they have had our number over the past several years,” He added

The Warriors would score 14 runs in the inning on just 8 hits, 4 walks, and 2 errors. Bulldog pitchers would also hit 3 batters in the frame.

The Warriors would go on to add 3 more runs in the fourth inning on five hits. Egli would hit a 2-RBI double in the fourth.

“Our team is built with a lot of athletes that are football, basketball, and baseball players,” Mulinix stated. “We have great team speed and we are hitting the ball extremely well. Missing a whole year with kids that are not baseball players you don’t know what you are going to get. It has been a pleasant surprise that we are swinging the bats the best we have in the last few years. It’s early and things can change, but we are swinging the bats extremely well.”

David Cunningham would get the victory for the Warriors with 5 strikeouts and 2 walks, while also going 2 for 3 batting with 3 RBI’s. Nick Wilson would go 2 for 3 in the game and Egli was 2 for 3 with 3 RBI’s.

Angelilli would suffer the loss for the Bulldogs surrendering 5 runs with 1 walk, 3 strikeouts, and 1 hit batter. Third-baseman AJ Patellis collected 2 hits in 2 at-bats.

“Were learning on the run here,” Bulldogs coach Richard Murray remarked. “We’re piecing things together, making some plays defensively, and we need to throw strikes. We’re just trying to find it right now.”

“Anthony Perry is playing a nice shortstop for us, and Cole Corey is doing a nice job behind the plate. Anthony Koulianos at first base is doing a nice job, but we are not hitting a lot right now. Some of that is because the pitchers have been walking us, so our on-base percentage is good, but our batting average is low. We need to keep it to a low-scoring game and throw strikes.”

POLAND 0, WEST BRANCH 17