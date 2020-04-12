To pass the time: HS Football recent team records

Springfield has won 23 games over the last 2 seasons

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – With over four months remaining before the high school football season is scheduled to begin, teams across the country – not only the state – are waiting for the pandemic to slow and camp to open up.

Below are team records from recent history:

Most wins over the last 10 years (Area Schools)

1.Farrell – 101

2.Western Reserve – 94

3.Wilmington – 93

4.Hickory – 90

5.Sharpsville – 87

6.Hubbard – 83

7.Crestview – 80

7.Poland – 80

7.South Range – 80

10.Grove City – 79

11.Fitch – 75

11.McDonald – 75

13.Brookfield – 74

14.Sharon – 73

15.Springfield – 72

15.West Middlesex – 72

Most double-digit seasons in the last 10 years (Area Schools)

Farrell – 6

Hickory – 6

Grove City – 5

Sharpsville – 5

Crestview – 4

Sharon – 4

Wilmington – 4

Girard – 3

Hubbard – 3

McDonald – 3

Poland – 3

Western Reserve – 3

Current multiple double-digit seasons in a row (Area Schools)

Farrell – 5 (2015-19)

Wilmington – 4 (2016-19)

Best winning percentage over the last 2 years (Area Schools)

Farrell – 29-2 (93.5%)

Springfield – 23-2 (92.0%)

Southern – 19-2 (90.5%)

Wilmington – 25-3 (89.3%)