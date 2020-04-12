To pass the time: HS Football recent team records

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – With over four months remaining before the high school football season is scheduled to begin, teams across the country – not only the state – are waiting for the pandemic to slow and camp to open up.
Below are team records from recent history:
Most wins over the last 10 years (Area Schools)
1.Farrell – 101
2.Western Reserve – 94
3.Wilmington – 93
4.Hickory – 90
5.Sharpsville – 87
6.Hubbard – 83
7.Crestview – 80
7.Poland – 80
7.South Range – 80
10.Grove City – 79
11.Fitch – 75
11.McDonald – 75
13.Brookfield – 74
14.Sharon – 73
15.Springfield – 72
15.West Middlesex – 72
Most double-digit seasons in the last 10 years (Area Schools)
Farrell – 6
Hickory – 6
Grove City – 5
Sharpsville – 5
Crestview – 4
Sharon – 4
Wilmington – 4
Girard – 3
Hubbard – 3
McDonald – 3
Poland – 3
Western Reserve – 3
Current multiple double-digit seasons in a row (Area Schools)
Farrell – 5 (2015-19)
Wilmington – 4 (2016-19)
Best winning percentage over the last 2 years (Area Schools)
Farrell – 29-2 (93.5%)
Springfield – 23-2 (92.0%)
Southern – 19-2 (90.5%)
Wilmington – 25-3 (89.3%)