NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have suspended top draft pick Isaiah Wilson for Sunday’s game with Cleveland for violating club rules after already declaring the rookie out against the Browns.

The Titans didn’t specify what Wilson did. The No. 29 pick overall out of Georgia has had two stints on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

The rookie was added to the injury report Thursday with an illness that kept him from practicing Thursday or Friday.