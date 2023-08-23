CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Some of the best golfers in the state converged at Tippecanoe Country Club this week to take part in the 73rd annual Northern Ohio Professional Golf Championship.

Watch the video above to hear from Tippecanoe PGA golf professional Michael Spiech about the tournament.

This marks the first time Tippecanoe has hosted the tournament, so they rolled out the red carpet. The course was in perfect condition and provided a tough challenge for competitors.

“It’s just a hidden gem,” Spiech said. “They didn’t expect it to be this pure in course conditions and the service they got here at Tippecanoe Country Club. Number two, it’s a challenge. Three under was leading, and normally in this event, it’s more like five or six under par. So, I think the championship course here held its own with playability.”

The three-day event features club pros from around the state and serves as an early qualifier for the PGA Championship next year.