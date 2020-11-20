‘Time to take the next step’: Salem’s Andres looking at experienced group

Happy with what he has coming back, Coach Jeff Andres wants to see his bunch learn how to win

Salem Quakers

Coach: Jeff Andres

2019-20 record: 6-17 (2-10, EBC)

Returning letter winners: Senior – Hunter Griffith. Juniors – Davin Koskinen, Jon Null, Sam Walter, Drew Weir and Brock Young. Sophomore – Dillon Munroy.

Happy with what he has coming back, Coach Jeff Andres wants to see his bunch learn how to win to take the next step.

“Our kids have been working extremely hard,” Andres said. “They look to continuously improve over the course of the season. It should be an interesting year in the EBC as several teams lost a lot of very talented players to graduation. Our guys are excited to compete each night and prove that we can play with anyone we face on any given night.”

Hunter Griffith averaged 11.3 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists as a junior. Griffith was named to the Second-Team All-League last winter.

He’ll be joined by a slew of returning juniors – Davin Koskinen (5’10″), Jon Null (6’2″), Sam Walter (5’8″), Drew Weir (6’4″) and Brock Young (6’1″). Dillon Monroy (6’1″) played last year as a freshman.

Look for incoming varsity players, such as senior Landon Cooper (6’1″/F) and a pair of juniors — Cade Rohm and Cam Jaquette — to receive playing time as well.

“We return virtually all of our production from last year’s team,” Andres said. “We gained valuable experience as many were forced into varsity action as sophomores and freshmen. We have some guys back with the ability to score, as well as the ability to defend at a high level. There’s a lot of competition on a daily basis in practice and we’ll look to play a very unselfish style of basketball. Look for us to continue to get better as the season progresses.”

2019-20 Eastern Buckeye Conference Standings

West Branch – 10-2 (18-5)

Carrollton – 9-3 (14-10)

Alliance – 8-4 (14-9)

Marlington – 8-4 (12-11)

Canton South – 3-9 (6-17)

Minerva – 2-10 (6-17)

Salem – 2-10 (6-17)

2020-21 Schedule

Salem

Nov. 28 – Crestview

Dec. 1 – at Springfield

Dec. 4 – Minerva

Dec. 11 – at Alliance

Dec. 15 – at Marlington

Dec. 22 – Columbiana

Dec. 23 – Salem Holiday Classic

Jan. 5 – Carrollton

Jan. 8 – at Canton South

Jan. 12 – at West Branch

Jan. 15 – at Minerva

Jan. 19 – Hubbard

Jan. 22 – Alliance

Jan. 23 – East Palestine

Jan. 29 – Marlington

Feb. 2 – at Carrollton

Feb. 5 – Canton South

Feb. 12 – West Branch

Feb. 13 – Niles

Feb. 16 – at East Liverpool

Feb. 19 – at United

Feb. 20 – Western Reserve