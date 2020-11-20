‘Time to take the next step’: Salem’s Andres looking at experienced group

Salem Quakers
Coach: Jeff Andres
2019-20 record: 6-17 (2-10, EBC)
Returning letter winners: Senior – Hunter Griffith. Juniors – Davin Koskinen, Jon Null, Sam Walter, Drew Weir and Brock Young. Sophomore – Dillon Munroy.
Happy with what he has coming back, Coach Jeff Andres wants to see his bunch learn how to win to take the next step.
“Our kids have been working extremely hard,” Andres said. “They look to continuously improve over the course of the season. It should be an interesting year in the EBC as several teams lost a lot of very talented players to graduation. Our guys are excited to compete each night and prove that we can play with anyone we face on any given night.”
Hunter Griffith averaged 11.3 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists as a junior. Griffith was named to the Second-Team All-League last winter.
He’ll be joined by a slew of returning juniors – Davin Koskinen (5’10″), Jon Null (6’2″), Sam Walter (5’8″), Drew Weir (6’4″) and Brock Young (6’1″). Dillon Monroy (6’1″) played last year as a freshman.
Look for incoming varsity players, such as senior Landon Cooper (6’1″/F) and a pair of juniors — Cade Rohm and Cam Jaquette — to receive playing time as well.
“We return virtually all of our production from last year’s team,” Andres said. “We gained valuable experience as many were forced into varsity action as sophomores and freshmen. We have some guys back with the ability to score, as well as the ability to defend at a high level. There’s a lot of competition on a daily basis in practice and we’ll look to play a very unselfish style of basketball. Look for us to continue to get better as the season progresses.”
2019-20 Eastern Buckeye Conference Standings
West Branch – 10-2 (18-5)
Carrollton – 9-3 (14-10)
Alliance – 8-4 (14-9)
Marlington – 8-4 (12-11)
Canton South – 3-9 (6-17)
Minerva – 2-10 (6-17)
Salem – 2-10 (6-17)
2020-21 Schedule
Salem
Nov. 28 – Crestview
Dec. 1 – at Springfield
Dec. 4 – Minerva
Dec. 11 – at Alliance
Dec. 15 – at Marlington
Dec. 22 – Columbiana
Dec. 23 – Salem Holiday Classic
Jan. 5 – Carrollton
Jan. 8 – at Canton South
Jan. 12 – at West Branch
Jan. 15 – at Minerva
Jan. 19 – Hubbard
Jan. 22 – Alliance
Jan. 23 – East Palestine
Jan. 29 – Marlington
Feb. 2 – at Carrollton
Feb. 5 – Canton South
Feb. 12 – West Branch
Feb. 13 – Niles
Feb. 16 – at East Liverpool
Feb. 19 – at United
Feb. 20 – Western Reserve
