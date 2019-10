GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Springfield topped Manchester 3-1 in the Division III District Final Thursday night at Girard’s Arrowhead Stadium.

It is the program’s second District Title in the last three years.

Kylee Kosek scored a pair of goals in the win for the Tigers, while Kaila LaMorticella added a goal of her own in the victory.

Springfield advances to face Bishop Rosecrans in the Division III Regional Semifinals. The game will be played Tuesday October 29 at a site to be announced.