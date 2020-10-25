Tigers still perfect: Springfield impressive in Round 3, cruising into Sweet 16

The Tigers rolled over St. Thomas Aquinas Saturday, advancing to play Mogadore next Saturday in the Regional Semifinals

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Springfield football team routed St. Thomas Aquinas, 44-8, Saturday in a Division VI Regional Quarterfinal matchup at Springfield High School.

The Tigers wasted little time in building a big lead in the first half. Austin Tindell ran in a 6-yard touchdown in the first quarter to kick off the scoring, followed by a pair of rushing touchdowns from QB Beau Brungard.

Springfield (9-0) advances to play 4th-seeded Mogadore next Saturday in the Regional Semifinals. Kickoff set for 7 p.m. back at Springfield High School.

