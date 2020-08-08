Tigers outslug Pirates 17-13 in 11 innings after layoff

Detroit Tigers outfielders Travis Demeritte (50), Niko Goodrum (28) and Christin Stewart (14) celebrate after defeating the Pittsburgh Pirates 17-13 in 11 innings in a baseball game, Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Niko Goodrum drove in five runs, two on a double in a big 11th inning that sent the Detroit Tigers over the Pittsburgh Pirates 17-13 in a startling slugfest.

Both teams finished with 16 hits, surprising since each club had four players in the starting lineup batting under .190.

Those numbers soon changed as Detroit played its first game in five days.

Erik Gonzalez, batting ninth for the Pirates, drove in six runs. He homered, doubled and singled twice as Pittsburgh lost for the eighth time in nine games and fell to 3-11, the worst record in the majors.