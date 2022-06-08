PITTSBURGH (AP) – Miguel Cabrera hit a go-ahead RBI single in the eighth and the Detroit Tigers completed a two-game sweep of the Pittsburgh Pirates with a 3-1 victory.

Harold Castro led off the eighth with a single off Wil Crowe and Jonathan Schoop followed with a bloop to shallow center.

Cabrera stepped in and delivered a sharp single up the middle, scoring Castro from second as Reynolds’ throw home sailed well up the first-base line.

Daz Cameron doubled and tripled while driving in two runs for Detroit.

Pittsburgh rookie outfield Jack Suwinski hit his seventh home run for the Pirates.