TULSA, Oklahoma (WKBN) – After posting his worst round ever at the PGA Championship, Tiger Woods withdrew from the event Saturday evening.

Woods shot a nine-over 79 in his third round on Saturday, in a tie for 76th for the tournament.

It is the first time he has withdrew from a PGA Tour event since 2019 and it is the first time Woods has withdrawn from a major championship as a professional.

It is just his second tour event since he was badly hurt in a automotive crash in February of 2021.

Mito Pereira is the leader heading into the final round Sunday at 9-under.