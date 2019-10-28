Tiger Woods ties Sam Snead’s record of 82 PGA Tour wins

Tiger Woods of the United States watches his tee shot on the 6th hole during the final round of the Zozo Championship PGA Tour at the Accordia Golf Narashino country club in Inzai, east of Tokyo, Japan, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

INZAI CITY, Japan (AP) – Tiger Woods has won the Zozo Championship to tie Sam Snead’s PGA Tour record of 82 victories.

The 43-year-old American completed the rain-hit tournament on Monday, beating local favorite Hideki Matsuyama by three strokes at the Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club.

Woods had arthroscopic surgery on his left knee two months ago – his fifth on the same problem joint.

He was making his first start in his 23rd season on the PGA Tour.

