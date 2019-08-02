Tiger football family: Mark Brungard passing on legacy by coaching sons at Springfield

The former YSU standout has had the chance to coach his three sons Brannon, Brady and Beau at Springfield

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Football runs in the family for the Brungards.

Mark Brungard is a football legend here locally as a two-time first-team All-State Quarterback at Springfield, who went on to win two National Championships as a quarterback at Youngstown State University.

For the past two decades, he’s turned to coaching and most recently with his three sons, Brannon, Brady and Beau.

“It was a little bit of a learning curve early, and it just became smooth very quickly and something very fun and enjoyable,” said Mark Brungard. “On my end, I work hard not to take it home.”

Oldest son Brannon was the quarterback last year but is now graduated and playing football at Grove City. So now, younger brother Beau is taking over the reins, with middle brother Brady snapping the ball at center.

“When we moved Brady to center last year, we kind of joked about having his brothers’ hands on his butt all the time,” laughed Mark Brungard. “Now that it’s Beau’s turn to do that, he’s glad we’re in the shotgun a little bit more. But it is a fun thing that we joke about.”

“I’d say the competitiveness carries over wherever we go,” said Brady Brungard. “Me and my brothers are always fighting, competing with each other. Brannon was more of a pocket passer, could drop back and throw, and Beau can run the ball and maybe a little bit stronger and faster, so just a few differences in them.”

The Brungards have their hands all over this Springfield offense, with plenty of skill players around Beau, who says having his dad as offensive coordinator is a unique opportunity.

“He does a real good job setting the tone and treating us just like any other player,” said Beau. “He’s really smart with football, and it really helps having him around all the time. Whenever I need him, I can just go to him and ask him about football stuff.”

“They all have different personalities,” said head coach Sean Guerriero. “Brannon was more quiet, and Brady is probably the most outspoken one of them all, and then you have Beau who is just kind of a go-getter.”

“It’s really cool, and I think as the years go by, and we look back, we’ll appreciate it even more than we are right now,” said Mark.