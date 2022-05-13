WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Tied at three entering the bottom of the sixth, Kennedy scored six runs to prevail 9-3 over Lake Center Christian.

Jake Hettrick began the game for JFK as he pitched five innings, struck out nine batters and allowed just a single earned run (three runs). Freddy Bolchalk came in relief and threw the final two innings, earning the victory and striking out three.

Alex DeSalvo led the Eagles’ offensive attack with three hits and scored three runs. Aidan Rossi added a pair of doubles while he drove in two runs. Caleb Hadley, Michael Mauro and Bolchalk each finished with two RBIs.

Kennedy (13-5) will play against Cardinal Mooney Saturday.

The Eagles will meet the winner of Leetonia and Badger on Thursday in the Sectional Final.