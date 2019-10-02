Ticket punched: West Branch Boys’ Golf qualifies for state tournament

RAVENNA, Ohio (WKBN) – The West Branch Boys’ Golf Team has qualified for the Division II State Tournament.



It is the program’s third trip to state, having previously qualified in both 1980 and 2000.

The Warriors finished in third place at Districts, shooting a 321 at Windmill Lakes Golf Course in Ravenna on Monday.



NDCL finished in first place, followed by Hawken in second.

Nick Pidgeon finished as the tournament medalist runner-up. Other teams members include: Aiden Wiesemann, JD Brain, Brett Blickensderfer, and Garrett Harvey

The Division II Boys’ Golf State Tournament will run October 11-12 at NorthStar Golf Club Sunbury, Ohio.









