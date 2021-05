NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Thursday night’s Mahoning Valley Scrappers game against the State College Spikes will be broadcast live as a special presentation of the WKBN Game of the Week.

Chad Krispinsky will have the call alongside veteran coach Mike Florak.

The broadcast will air live at 7 p.m. on MyYTV and will also be streamed live at WKBN.com and the WKBN mobile app.



The Scrappers have opened the season with three straight wins, outscoring the opposition 20-4 in their three victories.