BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Little League Ohio District 2 Baseball Tournament action continued Thursday night at the Fields of Dreams in Boardman, Ohio.

In the Minor Baseball (10U) Division, Canfield defeated Boardman 11-0 and Poland defeated Austintown 17-2 in three innings.

On Friday, Boardman will play Austintown in an elimination game at 6 p.m. on Field L1. Canfield will play Poland at 8 p.m. on Field L1.

In the Minor Baseball (11U) Division, Poland defeated Canfield 12-2. Canfield is eliminated from the tournament.



Poland will play Boardman in the championship game on Monday, July 11 at 6 p.m. on Field L1.

In the Major Baseball (10-12) Division, Poland defeated Austintown 12-2. Austintown was eliminated from the tournament.



Poland will play Boardman on Monday, July 11 at 8 p.m. on Field L1 for the championship.

All championship games will be televised live as a special presentation of the WKBN Little League Baseball Game of the Week. Live coverage begins on Monday and Tuesday at 6 p.m. on MyYTV and streamed live on the WKBN app.