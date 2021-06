NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Thursday night’s Mahoning Valley Scrappers game against the State College Spikes will be broadcast live as a special presentation of the WKBN Game of the Week.

Chad Krispinsky will once again have the call alongside veteran coach Mike Florak.

The broadcast will air live from Eastwood Field at 7 p.m. on MyYTV and will also be streamed live at WKBN.com and the WKBN mobile app.

The Scrappers enter Thursday night’s game with a record of 12-7 overall on the season.