Throwing some Schadl: McDonald rolls past Lowellville

LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – The McDonald Blue Devils rolled past the Lowellville Rockets 48-12 in week nine of the high school football season.
The Blue Devils scored 21 points in the third quarter.
Both teams have a record of 6-3.
McDonald hosts Springfield next Friday while Lowellville plays Waterloo at Marlington Stadium.
