Three-year starters lead way for Poland

Coach Ryan Williams enters his 4th season at the helm of Bulldog football

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – After a 5-0 start to the season which saw Poland defeat Marlington (17-14) in the opener on the road and Alliance on September 21 (19-0), the Bulldogs finished 1-4 over the second half of the season. Poland missed the playoffs for the 2nd time in 3 years (2016, 2018). Now, coach Ryan Williams must replace many of his standouts from a group which has posted a 14-7 mark over the past two years. This year, the Bulldogs begin play in the Northeast 8 Conference. Coach Ryan Williams will look to rely on his three-year starting players for leadership in Zach Ellis, Michael Voitus, Alex Feliciano, Blake Wilson and Mikey Kushner.

Poland Bulldogs

Head Coach:Ryan Williams, 4th season (18-13)

2018 record (AAC): 6-4 (3-2), 3rd place White Tier; (2-2), 3rd place Red Tier

Five Key Points

1.Poland’s offense saw a dip in their scoring average from 2017 (33.8) to 2018 (20.2). Their average was the lowest in school history since 2005 (15.7).

2.Bulldogs haven’t missed the post-season in back-to-back seasons since 2003-2006 (4 straight years).

3.During Poland’s 1st 5 games last season, the offense averaged 33.2 points per game. Over the last 5, they averaged just 11.2.

4.Poland’s defense has held their opponents to less than 20-points per game in 6 of the last 7 years.

5.Bulldogs’ last league title came in 2015 when they finished 6-0 in the All-American’s White Tier

Offense

Returning Starters: 6

Scoring Offense: 20.2 (34th in Area)

Rushing Offense: 157.7

Passing Offense: 91.4

Total Offense: 249.1

…Poland has to replace a ton of talent on offense including their quarterback Cole Kosco, receiver Mitchell Frederick and two All-Conference offensive linemen in Carson Magni and Jared Carcelli. Williams indicates two quarterbacks who’ve distanced themselves from the pack, “Junior Brody Todd and sophomore Jack Fulton are both very capable and each have their own unique skill set.” Receiver is a strength of Poland’s offense. “We have several quality guys returning as well as a couple of new additions,” indicates coach Williams. “We have a lot of depth there.”

A year ago, the offense was able to muster 249.1 yards of total offense. A number which went down by 57.4 yards over the past year (306.5 to 249.1). Rushing the ball was the key – Poland saw a decrease in yardage from 217.8 to 157.7 from fall to fall. This season, Poland must find a new quarterback as well as new pass catchers (as 4 of the top 5 have graduated). Poland’s top 5 rushers return led by Jake Rutana (720 yards, 6 TDs), Josh Alessi (369 yards, 4 TDs) and fullback Zach Ellis – who was a dual threat last year running the ball (9.3 average, 158 rushing yards) and catching the ball (8 catches, 93 yards). Other skill players who should contribute are RB Dean Gessler and receivers Mitch Kluchar, Jared Morucci, Andrew Parker and Carmen Pogano.

Upfront the team welcomes back two starters – Karter Kellgren and Alex Feliciano – as well as their tight end Michael Voitus. Coach Williams points to depth along the line as a concern. Charlie Kish, Nate Williams, Dom Sabrin and Ethan Frank will all be looked upon to vie for playing time. Sophomore Mike Gordon will also compete for time at tight end. The kicking game gets a boost with the return of All-Conference specialist Mikey Kushner. Number 18 made 4 of 6 field goals (long of 44) and an almost perfect 23 of 24 extra points as a junior. Senior Antonio Gay also is back for his third year as the team’s holder and special teams leader.

Defense

Returning Starters: 7

Scoring Defense: 10.4 (4th in Area)

Total Defense: 209.4

…Poland’s defense was again their strength – holding the opposition to 10.4 points per game and to an average of 209.4 yards of total offense. A couple of remarkable statistics. Gone from last year’s bunch are defensive lineman Scott Campbell (94 tackles, 12 QB Sacks, 22 tackles for a loss), linebacker Scott Bannon (35 tackles, 6 for a loss, 2 INTs) and defensive back Hayden Kaschak (25 tackles, 2 INTs). The team also lost each of the top 5 tacklers which includes Campbell, Bannon, Eric Shipsky (84 tackles), Owen Hernon (49 tackles) and M.J. Farber (34 tackles).

In 2019, the defense returns linebackers Jared Tucker (30 tackles), Zach Ellis and Peyton Mrakovich. Linebacker should be a position which will have depth as Mike Gordon, Andrew Parker, and Carmen Pogano could see significant time. A pair of starting linemen return as well in Jake Kountz and Mike Voitus (18 tackles). Watch out for Charlie Kish also to play up front for the Bulldogs.

In the secondary, Mike Kushner and Blake Wilson will be welcomed back. Junior defensive back Dean Gessler should find a role. “We lost several key players,” says Williams. “That will create opportunities for guys to fill those roles. With opportunity comes competition.”

Schedule

Aug. 29 – Marlington

Sept. 6 – Boardman

Sept. 13 – at Howland

Sept. 20 – South Range

Sept. 27 – at Niles

Oct. 4 – at Girard

Oct. 11 – Lakeview

Oct. 18 – at Jefferson

Oct. 25 – at Hubbard

Nov. 1 – Struthers