BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Brookfield featured three players who scored in double-figures as the Warriors topped Champion, 80-57. Isaiah Jones led the way with 19 points and 13 rebounds. Donovan Pawlowski and TJ Laverty scored 18 and 17 points, respectively.

Ten different Warriors scored. Brookfield improves to 9-11 (4-9 MVAC Grey Tier) overall.

The Warriors will play host to Newton Falls on Saturday to close out the league slate.

Keegan McDermott paced Champion with 13 points.

The Golden Flashes (3-18, 0-14) will finish the regular season on Saturday with a matchup at Warren JFK.