YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio High School Baseball Coaches Association released its latest statewide poll on Monday.

In the Week 5 edition, three local teams are ranked in the top-20.

Canfield is the highest-ranked local team, coming in at fifth in Division II and earning one first-place vote, while Salem is ranked 17th.

West Branch and Hubbard are outside the top 20 in Division II but is receiving poll votes.

In Division III, Columbiana dropped to 18th after picking up their first losses of the season last week.

South Range is receiving votes in Division III.