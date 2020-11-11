Three Ursuline softball players headed to the next level

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Three senior softball players from Ursuline High School signed their National Letter of Intent to play in college Wednesday afternoon.

Shortstop Maris Barbato signed with the University of Toledo, first baseman Julia Nutter is headed to Slippery Rock University and pitcher Emily Holland will continue her career at Ohio Dominican University.

“I have never identified with a group of talented players that bring so much unselfish leadership into the dugouts and practice each day and each week,” said Ursuline head coach Michael Kernan. “It’s not only their talent that separates them, but their commitment to working extremely hard to be the best, with such great teammate-first attitudes!”

Ursuline athletic director John DeSantis added, “Obviously these universities are getting great student-athletes, but more importantly, they are getting driven, selfless and confident young women as well.”