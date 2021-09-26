Three top OSU defensive players unavailable for Akron game

Ohio State defensive end Tyreke Smith plays against Nebraska during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Three Ohio State University defensive standouts will not play Saturday’s game against Akron.

Defensive tackle Taron Vincent, defensive end Tyreke Smith, and cornerback Cam Brown will miss this game.

In addition, defensive end Javontae Jean-Baptiste is also unavailable, meaning defensive line duties will be up to Zach Harrison and freshmen Jack Sawyer and J.T. Tuimoloau.

On the other side of the ball, center Harry Miller is out recovering from a preseason injury; guard Thayer Munford is out with an injury sustained in last week’s game against Tulsa; and receiver Julian Fleming is out as well. Matt Jones is expected to fill in for Munford.

In addition, quarterback C.J. Stroud will be available only in an emergency situation as he plans to rest a shoulder injury. Either Jack Miller or Kyle McCord will be Saturday’s starter.

Ohio State lists players as unavailable and not for specific injuries, COVID-19 protocols, or disciplinary measures.

The complete unavailable list from OSU for the Akron game: