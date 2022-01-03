YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Steelers still have an outside shot at making the NFL playoffs heading into Monday night’s game with Cleveland.

Right now, 11 of the 14 playoffs spots have already been claimed, including 5 of the 7 in the AFC.

The Steelers are still in contention for the final wildcard spot in the AFC, but three things must happen.

NUMBER ONE: Pittsburgh must win out. The Steelers (7-7-1) have two remaining games. They host Cleveland Monday night and travel to Baltimore next Sunday. The Steelers have already logged wins against both teams earlier this year. They beat the Browns 15-10 in Week 8 and knocked off the Ravens 20-19 in Week 13.

NUMBER TWO: They need Indianapolis to lose to Jacksonville next Sunday. This is a tall task considering the Jaguars (2-14) are the worst team in the NFL this season. However, Jacksonville is capable, one of their two wins this season came against playoff-seeded Buffalo.

NUMBER THREE: The Chargers vs. Raiders game next Sunday cannot end in a tie. A win by either team would not help or hurt Pittsburgh, but a tie would eliminate them. With losses to both Los Angeles and Las Vegas earlier this season, the Steelers would lose tie-breaker scenarios to both teams if they all finish (9-7-1).