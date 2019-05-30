Three tabbed to All-League; Lowellville closes out strong season

Breaking News
by: Vince Pellegrini

Lowellville Rockets Baseball

LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – The 3rd seeded Rockets were bumped from the playoffs by Lisbon in the Struthers Sectional Final (3-1). Lowellville closed out the season with 13-wins overall and 6 coming in the MVAC play (6-8). A trio of seniors were named to the First and Second-Team All-MVAC this past month in Bryan Harris and Micah Mamula-Zarlingo (First-Team) and Matt Hvisdak (Second-Team). Junior Vinnie Kacir was also named to the Honorable Mention list. 

2019 Lowellville Baseball Stats
Head Coach: Dan Dougherty
Record: 13-10

Team Stats
Batting Average: .253
Earned Run Average: 2.87

Individual Stats
Batting Average
Vinnie Kacir – .393 (22-56)
Mike Donatelli – .321 (18-56)
Bryan Harris – .306 (19-62)

Hits
Vinnie Kacir – 22
Bryan Harris – 19
Mike Donatelli – 18
Dylan Durkin – 18

Runs Scored
Micah Mamula-Zarlingo – 22
Bryan Harris – 19
Mike Donatelli – 18

Doubles
Nick Wellington – 6
Dylan Durkin – 3
Bryan Harris – 3

Triples
Matt Hvisdak – 2

Runs Batted In
Cole Bunofsky – 17
Dylan Durkin – 14
Vinnie Kacir – 14
Bryan Harris – 14

Pitching Wins
Bryan Harris – 5-4
Ricky Cutter -4-2

Earned Run Average 
Bryan Harris – 1.42 (59.1 IP)
Matt Hvisdak – 1.46 (23.1 IP)
Ricky Cutter – 2.79 (37.2 IP)

Innings Pitched
Bryan Harris – 59.1
Ricky Cutter – 37.2
Matt Hvisdak – 23.1

Saves
Matt Hvisdak – 2
 

