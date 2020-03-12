Three Steelers score in double-figures as Farrell tops Ridgway for PIAA Quarterfinal berth

Eric Hopson led the way for Farrell with 22 points to help Farrell past Ridgway in the Class 2A 2nd round

CLARION, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – The Farrell Steelers are heading to the Class 2A PIAA Quarterfinals after they topped Ridgway Wednesday at Clarion 51-33 in the PIAA 2nd round.

Watch the video above for highlights of the game.

This is the 2nd-straight year that Farrell has reached the final eight.

Eric Hopson led the way for the Steelers with 22 points while Brian Hilton Junior had 11 and Ben King added 10.

Farrell advances to face OLSH in the Class 2A Quarterfinals on Saturday at a place and time yet to be determined by the PIAA.