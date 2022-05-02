JEFFERSON, Ohio (WKBN) – Niles defeated Jefferson, 5-4, for their fifth victory in a row to improve to 10-7. The Red Dragons came from behind on a three-run sixth inning.

Zack Macik finished with 4 for 4 with two runs scored while Kolton Christopher had three hits as well.

Sam Perrone registered the win after pitching five innings, allowing five hits and no earned runs. Matt Kozak came in relief to hurl the last two innings, striking out five.

Jefferson’s pitcher Colin Reid threw six innings, striking out five Dragons and allowing three earned runs.

Marc Wood led the Falcons at the plate with two hits.

On Tuesday, the two schools are scheduled to meet again at Wilder Field in Niles.