CHAMPION, Ohio (WKBN) – Champion would plate three insurance runs in the fifth inning to push away from Ursuline on Thursday, 6-2.

“Got to be able to handle what all these teams are going to throw at you,” said Champion head coach Cheryl Weaver. “You know, it doesn’t do you any good. You know, if you’re not getting tested, that’s the way I’ve always believed. So I think we’ve got some games here like this that that’s going to test us and we’ll just hopefully keep it going.”

Leading 3-2 in the fifth with two on, Morgan Davis rocketed a two-RBI triple to the right field to give the Golden Flashes a 5-2 lead.

“I think we just really stayed up and everyone stuck together and we knew what we wanted when we came here,” Davis said. “We can really do some damage, especially when we all come in here wanting to win and really wanting to beat the other team, and we could do especially great.”

The next batter, Abigail Meadors, would send an RBI single to the right to make it 6-2 Champion.

Ursuline would put a threat together in the sixth but Gabrielle Gradishar would escape unharmed and then would follow with a perfect seventh inning for the win.

It is Champion’s third straight victory as they move to 5-1 on the season.