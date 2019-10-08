LIVE NOW /
Watch 27 First News at 5

Three Phantoms named to NHL Central Scouting’s Preliminary List

Sports

Multiple Phantoms were named to the NHL Central Scouting's Preliminary List for the 2019-2020 season

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Youngstown Phantoms Hockey Generic

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Three Youngstown Phantoms players have been named to the NHL Central Scouting’s Preliminary List for the 2019-2020 season.

Players were ranked from an “A” rating to a “C” rating.

The players on the list with “A” ratings are considered potential first-round picks. Players with a “B” rating are considered possible second- or third-round choices, and those with “C” ratings are potential fourth-, fifth- or sixth-round selections.

Phantoms forwards Ben Schoen and Trevor Kuntar were given “C” ratings.

Youngstown goalie Colin Purcell was also given a “C” rating.

86 players from the USHL was named to the preliminary list.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com