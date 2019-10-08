Three Phantoms named to NHL Central Scouting’s Preliminary List

Multiple Phantoms were named to the NHL Central Scouting's Preliminary List for the 2019-2020 season

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Three Youngstown Phantoms players have been named to the NHL Central Scouting’s Preliminary List for the 2019-2020 season.

Players were ranked from an “A” rating to a “C” rating.

The players on the list with “A” ratings are considered potential first-round picks. Players with a “B” rating are considered possible second- or third-round choices, and those with “C” ratings are potential fourth-, fifth- or sixth-round selections.

Phantoms forwards Ben Schoen and Trevor Kuntar were given “C” ratings.

Youngstown goalie Colin Purcell was also given a “C” rating.

86 players from the USHL was named to the preliminary list.