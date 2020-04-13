Three Phantoms land on final NHL Central Scouting list

Trevor Kuntar, Ben Schoen and Colin Purcell all made the final NHL Central Scouting rankings

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Phantoms players Trevor Kuntar, Ben Schoen and Colin Purcell were all named to NHL Central Scouting’s 2020 final draft rankings released last week.

Kuntar was ranked 143rd and Schoen was ranked 159th among 217 North American skaters.

Purcell was ranked 17th among 31 North American goalies.

Kuntar led the team in goals with 28 in 44 games this past season. He was also the team leader in points with 53.

Schoen had six goals and 14 assists in 29 games. He was not on the midterm NHL Central Scouting list.

Purcell had six wins in 20 games this season with a 4.29 goals against average.