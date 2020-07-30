Three-peat: Why not? Farrell ready to make statement in Class 2A

The Steelers captured two consecutive State Championships in Class A and are poised to make a run in Class 2A this year after the success factor bumped them up a division

FARRELL, Pa (WKBN) – Farrell football has set the standard over in Mercer County in recent years.

Last December, the Steelers capped off back-to-back State Championships in dramatic fashion.



A towering overtime field goal gave Farrell their second consecutive title in Hershey.



“It was probably no longer than five seconds, but it felt like probably five minutes,” reminisced Anthony Pegues, Farrell’s head coach. “We definitely don’t want to forget what we did in 2019, but it’s time for us to move on. We’re trying to get ready for this new season.”

Numbers are up for Coach Pegues in his second season as the head man — with 55 total players, compared to 40 last year.

The Steelers return seven starters on both sides of the ball. Christian Hartley is competing for the QB spot, alongside Trian Holden. On the outside, receivers Brice Butler and Omar Stewart will be tough to stop, and in the backfield, a pair of returning 1,000-yard backs return in senior Jaden Harrison and junior Anthony Stallworth.

“I think I got a lot better just knowing more stuff this year,” said Stallworth. “Last year, I was a little young, but this year I’ve learned the playbook better and know how to ready blocks and things like that better.”

Up front, senior Gary Satterwhite III returns, but the defensive line needs four new starters up front. Still, it’s a deep group with plenty of young talent.

“That’s the heart and soul of the team, the line is a big part of our team,” said Butler. “They’re all big, and they work hard every day. We’ve got a lot of great guys on that line, a lot of newcomers. We lost a few last year with Melvin Hobson and Gary Hopson, but these new guys are going to fill those spots, and I think we should be even better than last year with the line.”

Based on the success factor in PA, Farrell was bumped up to Class 2A this season, so they’ll have to prove themselves against bigger schools.

“We want to show what we could do against the Double-A,” said Pegues. “We won it a couple times in Single-A, so it’s time to move up and win it in Double-A.”

“It’s the same expectation. We gotta do what we gotta do and that’s play Farrell football,” said Butler. “We’ve always had a target on our back, so we just gotta go out and play.”