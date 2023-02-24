VIENNA, Ohio (WKBN) – Mathews is heading to the district semifinals after they got the best of Bristol Friday night, 53-50.

Watch the video above to see highlights from the game.

Down four at the half, Bristol would go on a 15-10 run in the third quarter to take a one-point lead into the fourth.

But Mathew’s 19-point fourth quarter proved to be the difference to keep the Mustangs’ season alive.

Dominic Spagnoletta led Mathews with 14 points while Ethan Petak had 12 and Dom Toto added 10.

For Bristol, Trevor Mendenhall and Kaiden Kohler each had 14 while Mikey Burbach added 11.

With the win, Mathews advances to the district semifinals where they will face Badger on Tuesday at Grand Valley.