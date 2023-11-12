YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Three local teams have advanced to the OHSAA Regional Championship game this week.

Undefeated Ursuline knocked off Villa Angela St. Joseph last Friday to earn its spot in the Division III Finals. Six-seeded Struthers rallied to beat Lake Catholic to advance to the Division IV championship game. And South Range, the defending Division V State Champions, are back in the Regional Finals following a victory over Clearview last Friday night.

The OHSAA released the neutral playoff sites on Sunday. Here are the three local matchups set for next Friday night at 7 p.m.

DIVISION III

#1 Ursuline (13-0) vs. #7 Chardon (10-3) – at Portage Community Bank Stadium, Ravenna

DIVISION IV

#1 Canton South (13-0) vs. #6 Struthers (10-3) – at Larry Bagnoli Stadium, Tallmadge

DIVISION V

#1 Perry (13-0) vs. #2 South Range (12-1) – at Streetsboro Rockets Stadium, Streetsboro