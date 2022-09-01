COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio High School Athletic Association released a list of member schools that have violated OHSAA bylaws or sports regulations on Thursday. That list includes three local schools.

Austintown Fitch, Ursuline and Liberty all face penalties for the following violations:

Austintown Fitch High School had a student-athlete in girls basketball violate Bylaw 4-7-2, Transfer, when they participated in two contests during the period of ineligibility required within the transfer bylaw. In accordance with Bylaw 10-2-5, Forfeitures, the school forfeited any victorious contests in which the ineligible student participated.

Ursuline High School violated Bylaw 4-9, Recruiting, when personalized letters containing information pertaining only to the school’s athletic department were sent to prospective student-athletes in grades 7-12 in surrounding communities. In accordance with Bylaw 11, Penalties, the Executive Director’s Office has imposed the following penalties: 1) Ursuline High School is hereby publicly reprimanded; 2) Ursuline High School has been fined $750; 3) Ursuline High School was required to complete training with their administrators and admissions department regarding the recruiting bylaw; and 4) any high school student-athlete who transfers into Ursuline High School after receiving one of the aforementioned letters will not be granted a transfer exception to restore full athletic eligibility.

Liberty High School had a student-athlete in football violate Bylaw 4-4-1, Scholarship, when they participated in one regular season contest after failing to pass five 1-credit courses, or the equivalent, in the immediately preceding grading period. In accordance with Bylaw 10-2-5, Forfeitures, the school forfeited the contest in which the ineligible student-athlete participated.

The other OHSAA members schools facing penalties include:

Greenwich South Central High School violated OHSAA Media Regulation 3B when a baseball coach issued comments to the media regarding the quality of the officiating during a contest. In accordance with Bylaw 11, Penalties, the baseball coach shall be suspended during the first regular season varsity baseball contest of the 2022-23 season.

Dayton Thurgood Marshall High School had a student-athlete who was eligible to qualify for full eligibility, with regard to transfer, under Bylaw 4-7-2 Exception 9, One Time Transfer Back to Public School of Residence. However, the school failed to submit the request for eligibility to the Executive Director’s Office prior to the student-athlete participating in three sports throughout the 2021-22 school year. The Executive Director’s Office restored eligibility for the student-athlete retroactively and prospectively, but, in accordance with Bylaw 4-1-1, Administrative Error, the school was fined $100.

Marietta High School violated General Sports Regulation 7.5.1, 10-Day Limitation, when three Marietta baseball coaches provided coaching to a number of student-athletes in excess of the limitation set forth in General Sports Regulation 7.3 for more than 10 days from June 1-July 31. In accordance with Bylaw 11, Penalties, Marietta High School’s no contact period for the sport of baseball was extended to September 14, 2022.

New Concord John Glenn had a student-athlete in girls soccer violate Bylaw 4-6-2, Residency, when they participated in two contests without having a parent reside in the state of Ohio, as required within the bylaw. In accordance with Bylaw 10-2-5, Forfeitures, the school forfeited any victorious contests in which the ineligible student-athlete participated.

Dublin Jerome High School had a student-athlete in girls golf violate Bylaw 4-3-1, Enrollment and Attendance, when they participated in two contests without being enrolled at Dublin Jerome High School. Further, the student-athlete did not meet the requirements to any of the exceptions codified within Bylaw 4-3-1. In accordance with Bylaw 10-2-5, Forfeitures, the school forfeited any victorious contests in which the ineligible student-athlete participated.

Pickerington High School Central had a student-athlete in girls soccer violate Bylaw 4-4-1, Scholarship, when they participated in two contests after failing to pass five 1-credit courses, or the equivalent, in the immediately preceding grading period. In accordance with Bylaw 10-2-5, Forfeitures, the school was required to forfeit any victorious contests in which the ineligible student-athlete participated. However, the school was not victorious in the contests in which the student-athlete participated, thus no forfeiture was required.

Brunswick High School had a student-athlete in boys soccer violate Bylaw 4-4-1, Scholarship, when they participated in five contests after failing to pass five 1-credit courses, or the equivalent, in the immediately preceding grading period. In accordance with Bylaw 10-2-5, Forfeitures, the school forfeited any victorious contests in which the ineligible student-athlete participated.

Cincinnati Whiteoak Middle School had a student-athlete in football violate Bylaw 4-4-5, Scholarship, when they participated in a contest after failing to pass four subjects in the immediately preceding grading period. In accordance with Bylaw 10-2-5, Forfeitures, the school was required to forfeit any victorious contests in which the ineligible student-athlete participated. However, the school was not victorious in the one contest in which the student-athlete participated, thus no forfeiture was required.