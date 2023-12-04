COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Three local players were named First Team All-State by the Ohio High School Athletic Association on Monday.

Mineral Ridge senior running back Ian Erb, along with United seniors Luke Courtney at kicker and offensive lineman Dallas McCracken earned the top honors in Division VI this season.

Columbiana’s Kian Hartley and Jackson Milton’s Aiden Stanke were named Second Team All-State, while Crestview’s Max Hawkins earned Third Team honors.

The complete list of Division VI All-State award winners is listed below.

DIVISION VI – FIRST TEAM

Quarterback:

Austin Buescher, West Jefferson, 6-4, 165, so

Trevor Vogt, North Robinson Colonel Crawford, 6-1, 175, sr

Michael Osborne, Versailles, 5-11, 185, sr

J.J. Miller, Williamsburg, 6-0, 165, sr

Blake Foos, Attica Seneca East, 6-1, 200, sr.

Running Back:

Henry Ohlinger, Grandview Heights, 6-1, 205, so

Connor Dawson, Collins Western Reserve, 6-0, 185, jr

Trenton Barraza, Columbus Grove, 6-2, 175, jr

Marco Cirigliano, Columbia Station Columbia, 5-10, 185, sr

Will Beers, Kirtland, 6-0, 175, sr

Braylon Robertson, BaInbridge Paint Valley, 5-8, 215, jr

Ian Erb, Mineral Ridge, 6-2, 195, sr

Dawson Morgan, Rootstown, 5-11, 175, sr

Lee Thomas, Cincinnati Country Day, 5-10, 190, jr.

Wide Receiver / Tight End:

Mason Book, West Jefferson, 6-2, 180, sr

Jenson Garber, Sugarcreek Garaway, 6-0, 160, sr

Virgil Myers, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley, 5-10, 150, sr

Gino Blasini, Kirtland, 6-2, 195, sr

Dan Boron, Canton Central Catholic, 6-0, 180, sr

Pierce Ayers, Williamsburg, 5-10, 160, sr.

Offensive Line:

Hayden Krinn, Mount Gilead, 6-0, 255, sr

Kalen Skidmore, Bucyrus Wynford, 6-1, 250, sr

Matt Allomong, Carey, 6-4, 290, sr

Spencer Ebersbach, Newcomerstown, 6-1, 300, jr

Matthew Kahley, Kirtland, 6-0, 225, jr

Nick Novak, Cuyahoga Heights, 6-3, 293, sr

Dallas McCracken, United, 6-4, 265, sr

Dominic Barga, Versailles 6-3, 220, sr.

Kicker:

Luke Courtney, United, 6-0, 170, sr

Andrew Zimmerman, Cincinnati Country Day, 6-4, 190, sr.

Defensive Line:

Nate Willis, Newark Catholic, 6-2, 240, sr

Nathan Brodman, Carey, 6-4, 225, sr

Caleb Cunningham, Ashland Crestview, 6-5, 250, sr

Graham Baker, Beverly Fort Frye, 5-11, 240, sr

Alex Reese, Martins Ferry, 6-6, 230, jr

Will Bates, Kirtland, 5-10, 190, sr.

Linebacker:

Blake Elliott, Howard East Knox, 5-11, 190, jr

Landen Worcester, Bluffton, 5-11, 200, jr

Wyatt Wallick, Sugarcreek Garaway, 6-0, 185 sr

Rocco Alfieri, Kirtland, 5-10, 190, sr

Macguire Boyd, Kirtland, 6-0, 210, sr

Gavin Richards, Nelsonville-York, 5-8, 170, sr

Blake Hopkins, Sullivan Black River; 6-0, 175, sr

James Schmitmeyer, Versailles, 5-10, 165, jr

Shepard Snell, Cincinnati Country Day, 6-3, 175, sr.

Defensive Back:

Will Sayle, Kirtland, 6-1, 175, sr

Devin Graham, Mogadore, 6-2, 165, sr

A.J. Griesdorn, Versailles, 6-3, 180, sr

Ryan Coyle, Cincinnati Country Day, 5-10, 175, jr

Austin Niederkohr, Carey, 6-4, 180, sr.

Punter

Cam Vickers, Mount Gilead, 6-2, 170, jr

Eric Groesser, Sullivan Black River, 6-0, 200, sr.

DIVISION VI – SECOND TEAM

Quarterback:

AJ Bower, Northmor, 6-1, 175, jr

Brady Geibel, Sugarcreek Garaway, 6-4, 195, jr

Jake LaVerde, Kirtland, 6-2, 180, so

Parker Corbin, Cincinnati Country Day, 5-9, 165, sr

Braden Keating, New Madison Tri-Village, 6-0, 175, sr.

Running Back:

Cayden Carroll, Grove City Christian, 5-10, 175, jr

Kaiden Blair, Bucyrus Wynford, 5-10, 180, sr

Dillon Soehnlen, Sugarcreek Garaway, 5-6, 150, jr

Tev’n Williams, Martins Ferry, 5-11, 185, jr

Ty Vickery, Andover Pymatuning Valley, 5-9, 210, jr

Artie Sonego, Rittman, 5-9, 190, jr

Gabe McGill, West Liberty-Salem, 5-9, 185, sr

Reed Wehr, New Madison Tri-Village, 5-10, 170, sr.

Wide Receiver / Tight End:

Jax Wenger, Galion Northmor, 6-2, 185, jr

Cameron Pearson, West Jefferson, 5-10, 150, sr

Julian Washington, Castalia Margaretta, 6-4, 165, so

Jacob Sanders, Columbia Station Columbia, 5-8, 150, sr

Alex Ervin, Williamsburg, 6-4, 230, sr

Tristan Hill, Miamisburg Dayton Christian, 5-11, 165, sr.

Offensive Line:

Braxton Balog, Collins Western Reserve, 6-0, 210, sr

Lane Rike, North Robinson Colonel Crawford, 6-1, 200, sr

Brady Burich, Kirtland, 5-10, 190, sr

Max Soltis, Middlefield Cardinal, 6-2, 215, jr

Chase Voge, Columbia Station Columbia, 6-3, 270, jr

Peyton Bell, Paint Valley, 6-4, 290, sr

Jonathan Stangl, Canton Central Catholic, 6-8, 315, jr

Tony Karp, Rootstown, 6-2, 280, sr.

Kicker:

Brandon Leal, Kansas Lakota, 6-0, 165, jr.

Defensive Line:

Holtz Maine, Milford Center Fairbanks, 6-5, 225, jr

Nels Van Gundy, Marion Elgin, 6-3, 190, sr

Jackson Reifenschneider, Sugarcreek Garaway, 6-3, 240, sr

Aaron Fortuna, Kirtland, 5-10, 190, sr

Jayden Hollinger, New Madison Tri-Village, 6-2, 185, sr

Paul McDonald, Troy Christian, 6-4, 210, sr.

Linebacker:

Drew Bingham, Johnstown Northridge, 6-1, 160, sr

Luke Gnepper, Toledo Ottawa Hills, 6-1, 235, sr

Grady Gustwiler, Defiance Tinora, 5-10, 175, sr

Logan Edgar, Bellaire, 6-2, 170, sr

Sebastian Huck, Beverly Fort Frye, 6-1, 175, sr

Will Baskey, Mogadore, 6-2, 175, jr

Kian Hartley, Columbiana, 6-2, 210, sr

Aiden Stanke, Jackson-Milton, 6-2, 140, sr

Brayden Koeller, West Alexandria Twin Valley South, 6-0, 180, sr.

Defensive Back:

Owen Nugent, Grandview Heights, 5-9, 155, so

Mac Mac Pettigrew, Bellaire, 5-10, 155, sr

Landen Inman, Nelsonville-York, 5-10, 160, jr

Noah Finkbine, New Madison Tri-Village, 6-0, 180, so

Jamison Watts, New Paris National Trail, 6-2, 165, sr.

Punter:

Clay Greuey, Beverly Fort Frye, 6-4, 210, sr.

DIVISION VI – THIRD TEAM

Quarterback:

Landon Best, Columbus Grove, 6-0, 145, so

Ethan Meier, Columbia Station Columbia, 6-2, 190, sr

Garret Bogart, Bluffton, 6-0, 163, sr

Logan Strever, Middlefield Cardinal, 5-11, 170, sr.

Running Back:

Joel Gehret, Versailles, 5-10, 200, sr

Quentin Harrison, Marion Elgin, 5-10, 175, jr

Wyatt Denney, Cardington, 5-7, 175, so

Mikey Hess, Newark Catholic, 5-11, 185, jr

Clayton Miller, Beverly Fort Frye, 6-1, 180, jr

Carter McConnell, Newcomerstown, 5-10, 205, jr

Xavier Cunningham, Glouster Trimble, 5-10, 150, sr

Max Hawkins, Crestview, 5-9, 200, jr.

Wide Receiver / Tight End:

Bracen Davis, Howard East Knox, 5-9, 140, sr

Johnnie Kinter, Wellington, 6-2, 185, jr

Gavin Tollett, Columbia Station Columbia, 6-3, 190, sr

Carson Free, Bainbridge Paint Valley, 6-4, 195, jr

Tanner Printz, New Madison Tri-Village, 6-1, 175, sr.

Offensive Line:

Alex Dolby, Howard East Knox, 6-2, 250, sr

Jaden Patterson, Grove City Christian, 6-3, 320, jr

Russell Sherman, Marion Elgin, 6-1, 250, sr

Jack Vicnete, Toledo Ottawa Hills, 6-0, 260, sr

Paul Day, West Alexandria Twin Valley South, 6-3, 240, sr

Seth Jesse, New Madison Tri-Village, 5-10, 275, sr

Patrick Ramage, Cincinnati Country Day, 6-0, 245, jr

Bryce Thompson, New Paris National Trail, 6-2, 220, sr.

Kicker:

Caleb Schnuerer, Galion Northmor, 6-0, 190, sr

Braxton Morton, North Robinson Colonel Crawford, 5-10, 160, sr.

Defesnive Line:

Braddock Lusher, Grandview Heights, 6-2, 220, jr

Kyle Lathrop, Columbus Grove, 5-9, 180, sr

Justin Smith, Columbia Station Columbia, 6-6, 200, jr

Devan Diedrick, Wellington, 6-3, 225, sr

Caeleb Layton, Nelsonville-York, 6-3, 190, sr

Austin Sellers, Miamisburg Dayton Christian, 6-2, 185, sr.

Linebacker:

Landon Shepard, Marion Elgin, 6-3, 215, jr

Wyatt Keyt, West Jefferson, 5-7, 150, jr

Ryan McMichael, North Robinson Colonel Crawford, 6-2, 185, sr

Gavin Barker, Ashland Crestview, 6-3, 185, jr

Kaine Smetzer, Castalia Margaretta, 5-10, 189, sr

Payton Keller, Sugarcreek Garaway, 6-1, 170, sr

Charlie Parry, Lore City Buckeye Trail, 6-3, 185, sr

Connor Sheppard, Wellington, 5-8, 150, jr

Neil Lucariello, Middlefield Cardinal, 6-0, 185, jr.

Defensive Back:

Hunter Fulk, Northmor, 5-10, 150, sr

Francis Connors, Cuyahoga Heights, 6-0, 185, sr

Troy Domen, Middlefield Cardinal, 5-10, 160, sr

Anthony Coutouzis, Cuyahoga Heights, 5-10, 136, sr

Kollin Cline, Ashland Mapleton, 5-11, 170., sr.

Punter:

Fletcher Sturgill, Cuyahoga Heights, 5-9, 173, sr.

DIVISION VI – HONORABLE MENTION

QB: Ryan Croston, Andover Pymatuning Valley, 5-11, 195, jr

Liam Kuhn, Ashland Crestview, 6-2, 155, so

Braxton Barnett, Sarahsville Shenandoah, 6-1, 170, so

Lucas King, Frankfort Adena, 6-4, 200, so

Zeke Cameron, Mogadore, 6-2, 190, sr.

Running Back:

Rico Smith, Brookfield, 5-7, 180, fr

Devon Dzik, Cuyahoga Heights, 5-9, 150, jr

Rocco Pillarelli, Toledo Ottawa Hills, 5-7, 165, so

Koen Eagon, Lore City Buckeye Trail, 5-10, 160, sr

Gabe McNeil, Lucasville Valley, 5-10, 165, so

Levi Jiles, Rock Hill, 5-11, 190, sr

Kaden Murphy, Coal Grove, 5-8, 165, so

Case Myers, Ravenna Southeast, 6-2, 185, sr.

Wide Receiver / Tight End:

Reddick Pillarelli, Toledo Ottawa Hills, 5-11, 180, sr

Taylor Young, Attica Seneca East, 6-0, 180, jr

James Rindfuss, Bucyrus Wynford, 5-11, 190, sr

Jack Perozek, Toledo Ottawa Hills, 6-3, 215, sr

Brayden Roesti, Defiance Tinora, 6-3, 195, sr

Hayden Dearth, Bluffton, 6-3, 200, sr

Tyson Ringler, Ashland Crestview, 6-1, 165, jr

Brenden Portman, Sarahsville Shenandoah, 5-8, 165, sr

Gage Cheadle, Chillicothe Southeastern, 6-0, 180, sr

Alec Thompson, Nelsonville-York, 5-11, 160, so

Christian Browning, Crooksville, 5-8, 145, jr

Brady Balestrino, Mineral Ridge, 6-1, 175, jr

Cade St. Clair, West Salem Northwestern, 6-1, 185, sr.

Offensive Line:

Joseph Kean, West Jefferson, 6-3, 250, sr

Dominic Meyer, Versailles, 6-3, 225, sr

Kylan Mayes, Columbus Grove, 6-1, 240, jr

Jacob Granger, Bluffton, 6-4, 260, sr

Dylan Congdon, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley, 6-8, 280, jr

Jake Miller, Sugarcreek Garaway, 6-3, 295, sr

Braxton Ross, Beverly Fort Frye, 6-0, 195, jr

Shayden Fogle, Martins Ferry, 5-9, 185, sr

Joey Nixon, Bellaire, 6-0, 250, sr

Daniel Medinger, Ironton Rock Hill, 6-4, 265, so

Brett Klaiber, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant, 6-3, 275, sr

Trevor Hinkle, Mogadore, 5-11, 200, jr

Zack Stacy, Mineral Ridge, 6-1, 250, sr.

Kicker:

Jack Korinek, Independence, 5-8, 155, sr

Kyle Basil, Bluffton, 6-2, 183, sr

Gage Bodey, Castalia Margaretta, 6-0, 172, sr

Anderson Colon, Sugarcreek Garaway, 5-6,175, jr.

Defensive Line:

Jaron Nowakowski, Andover Pymatuning Valley, 5-9, 180, jr

Cam Bair, West Liberty-Salem, 6-0, 235, jr

Dane Jones, Williamsburg, 6-1, 180, sr

Brody Sommers, Bluffton, 6-2, 205, jr

Payne DeGray, North Robinson Colonel Crawford, 6-4, 210, so

Brady Hastings, Lore City Buckeye Trail, 6-2, 200, sr

Wyatt Hershberger, Sugarcreek Garaway, 5-10, 225, sr

Tristan Wood, Lucasville Valley, 6-2, 205, jr

Hunter Freeman, Chillicothe Paint Valley, 6-2, 250, sr

Reiston Richards, Nelsonville-York, 5-10, 160, sr

Mark Miller, Ashland Mapleton, 5-11, 175, sr

Preston Bello, Ravenna Southeast, 5-11, 260, sr

Matt Koriorynsky, Campbell Memorial, 6-1, 275, sr

Nick Stephenson, Mogadore, 6-5, 185, jr

Justin Matheney, Rittman, 6-1, 195, sr.

Linebacker

Nolan Sasack, Wellington, 6-1, 205, sr

Kaiden Kirila, Brookfield, 6-0, 215, sr

Josh Wilcoxon, West Liberty-Salem, 5-9, 190, jr

Ross Francis, Versailles, 5-9, 180, jr

Conner Norden, Carey, 6-0, 175, sr

Landon Auchmuty, Columbus Grove, 5-8, 185, sr

Ross Schultheis, Beverly Fort Frye, 5-10, 175, sr

Andrew Leiffer, Martins Ferry, 5-10, 185, sr

Graham Campbell, Bellaire, 5-9, 165, so

Morgan Breniser, Chillicothe Huntington, 6-1, 185, sr

Colton Yoakum, Bainbridge Paint Valley, 6-0, 220, jr

Mason Hart, Glouster Trimble, 5-10, 170, jr

Brian Youngblood, Rootstown, 5-10, 180, jr

Preston Holbrook, Mineral Ridge, 5-10, 190, so

Baylor Weiser, Loudonville, 5-11, 185, sr.

Defensive Back:

Landon, Milford Center Fairbanks, 6-0, 180, sr

Cayden Mitchell, Jackson-Milton, sr

Zach Unger, Cuyahoga Heights, 6-0, 145, jr

Zach Reynolds, Columbus Grove, 6-2, 175, sr

Carson Kruse, Bluffton, 5-11, 173, jr

Kayden Radzik, Defiance Tinora, 6-0, 175, sr

Bryndan Riddle, Beverly Fort Frye, 5-11, 160, sr

Weston Miley, Sarahsville Shenandoah, 6-3, 180, sr

Anthony Stamper, 5-10, 165, jr

Devin Bloomfield, Coal Grove, 5-10, 170, sr

Braylin Shutts, Glouster Trimble, 5-9, 145, sr.

Punter:

Frank Rupnik, Troy Christian, 6-6, 220, sr

Brady Cottrell, Crooksville, 6-0, 210, sr

Jaekyn Ridout, Lucasville Valley, 5-10, 165, Jr.

Ohio Offensive Player of the Year

Michael Osborne, Versailles

Ohio Defensive Player of the Year

Rocco Alfieri, Kirtland

Ohio Coaches of the Year

Jason Peters, Grandview Heights

Jeff Richards, Bluffton

Jason Wallick, Sugarcreek Garaway