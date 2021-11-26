Three local teams hold Thanksgiving practice ahead of state semifinals

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren JFK, Ursuline and Springfield were all up and at ’em early Thursday morning for practice.

“Other than my wife, I heard 42 ‘Happy Thanksgivings’ this morning,” Warren JFK head coach Dom Prologo said. “She was the first and they were the next 42, so it was pretty awesome.”

Practicing on Thanksgiving is special. It’s the mark of a successful season and a deep postseason run.

“We made it a goal for ourselves to make sure we are practicing on Thanksgiving,” Springfield head coach Sean Guerriero said. “Our kids are excited for it. It’s always a good season when you’re getting up on Thursday morning.”

“It’s great because we’ve all worked very hard this offseason and the whole year to get to the point we are right now,” Ursuline junior Brian Frasco added. “To practice on Thanksgiving…blessing.”

On a holiday all about loved ones and giving thanks, the teams feel grateful to spend a part of Thanksgiving with their ‘second family.’

“These guys are part of my family, as well,” Warren JFK senior Michael Mauro said. “We got a brotherhood going on here. It’s just the extra anti that builds up for holiday.”

“I love coming out here at 9 a.m. and getting to celebrate with family,” Springfield Senior AJ Stallsmith added. “They’re my family. It’s just great.”

The state semifinals start on Friday, with Ursuline taking on Port Clinton. On Saturday, Warren JFK faces Newark Catholic and Springfield goes up against Carey.