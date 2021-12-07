YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Three boxers from the Youngstown Salem Boxing Club will compete this week on the national stage.

24-year-old Chris Hill, 10-year-old Xavier Martinez and 12-year-old Zion Hensley will compete in Shreveport, Louisiana alongside 2,500 athletes at the 2021 USA National Boxing Championships.

For Hill and Martinez, this will mark their first trip to nationals.

For Hensley, the current reigning Junior Olympic Champion, this will be her fourth.

If the three rack up enough points at nationals, they will be given a national ranking. Those rankings are the first step in qualifying for the Olympics and Junior Olympics.

The USA National Boxing Championships run through Dec. 11.